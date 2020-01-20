2 dead in State Route 95 collision

A woman and a child were killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2020, in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 95. The highway was closed until nearly 9 p.m. as crash investigators worked the scene of the accident between North Palo Verde Boulevard and Lake Drive.

According to Lake Havasu City police, a green Range Rover was headed south on the highway when it veered left of center, colliding with a white Infinity.

An adult woman and child passenger in the Infinity suffered fatal injuries, according to police. A man and two other children in the car were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Range Rover was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Identities of the victims have not been made available by police.