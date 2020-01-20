OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Jan. 20
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2 dead in State Route 95 collision

Lake Havasu City Police officers investigate the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on State Route 95. (Photo by Brandon Messick/For the Miner)

Lake Havasu City Police officers investigate the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on State Route 95. (Photo by Brandon Messick/For the Miner)

Originally Published: January 20, 2020 8:59 a.m.

A woman and a child were killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2020, in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 95. The highway was closed until nearly 9 p.m. as crash investigators worked the scene of the accident between North Palo Verde Boulevard and Lake Drive.

According to Lake Havasu City police, a green Range Rover was headed south on the highway when it veered left of center, colliding with a white Infinity.

An adult woman and child passenger in the Infinity suffered fatal injuries, according to police. A man and two other children in the car were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Range Rover was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Identities of the victims have not been made available by police.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Busy Labor Day weekend results in fatalities, arrests
Accidents mar Laughlin River Run
Woman killed by SUV that crashed into Tucson McDonald's drive-thru
Accidents mar Laughlin River Run
Accidents mar Laughlin River Run

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News