Come out for some family fun, The Great Oatman Bed Races, Saturday, Jan. 25

Come and enjoy some good old fashioned family fun at The Great Oatman Bed Races in downtown Oatman on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the race starting at 1:30 p.m.

Teams of five haul a metal-framed bed on wheels down a dusty stretch of the center of town to a station where a waiting bed must be made up with sheets and pillow cases before racing the original bed on wheels back to the finish line. Team registration, which includes four pushers and one rider, is $50.

There will also be a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with Walter, food, gun fights, gun raffle, burros and more.

Come early to secure the best seat in town. For more information, contact Darin Lowrey at 928-768-6222 or Eck at 928-514-8595.

