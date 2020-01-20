Kids, enter the Miner's Valentine Coloring Contest by Feb. 6

Children ages 4-13 can color and submit their entry form to The Kingman Miner by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2019.

The picture may be decorated with crayons, markers, paint, pencils, any method you like!

Click the thumbnail image to view or download the contest entry form.

CONTEST RULES

Contestants must color their own entry WITHOUT assistance from other parties. A panel of judges will select three winners based on originality and creativity. One coloring per person. Children of The Kingman Miner employees and immediate family members are not eligible to win.

Winners that would like to pick up prizes and have their photo taken to put in the Friday, February 14 newspaper must come into the Miner's office, 3015 Stockton Hill Road, by Wednesday, February 12.

Fun prizes suitable for children will be awarded as follows:

• 1st Place: 4-7 years old

• 1st Place: 8-10 years old

• 1st Place: 11-13 years old

Winners will be notified by phone Friday, February 7 and announced in the newspaper on Friday, February 14.