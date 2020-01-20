Movie Review: ‘1917’ has you running along with the characters

Not very often does a movie come along that gently nudges you, teases you with expansive visuals and you find yourself trudging and running right along with the characters for the next two hours. It's a simple story set into the background of trench warfare of World War I. I say it's simple because right at the beginning you meet the two main characters Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schoefield (George Mackay) as British soldiers. They are given the simple task of getting a message to another battle group telling them to stop their planned attack. Much like “Saving Private Ryan” where the simple task was to locate Private Ryan somewhere in the midst of World War II and send him home.

The movie “1917” is similar but with more singularity in its mission. It doesn't divert course to other battles or challenges. The effects of war aren't as graphic nor as prolonged. It's just enough to give the audience a sense of the ugliness and casualty of violent conflict. There is a sense of urgency since the message must be delivered before the planned attack. Otherwise there will be a lot more casualties.

What is key in this movie is the way it was filmed. It's not a point-of-view, nor body camera footage. It's more of an alongside sort of view. As Blake and Schoefield trudge through a maze of trenches you start to feel just how crowded it is; or as they make their way across muddied fields strewn with dead animals and humans and try to find their way around tangled webs of barbed wire, you almost turn slightly in your seat so as not to get stuck on the wire yourself.

Blake and Schoefield cross the dreaded No Man's Land into the unoccupied enemy trenches. You still get a sense of being in a maze of sorts. Even their comments of how the enemy's trenches are better give a little levity to their most dangerous mission. Blake is highly motivated to deliver the message because his brother is in that other unit and would very well be victim to the possible carnage. But when Schoefield expresses his doubt as to his willingness to continue, Blake tells him to go back. But these two have served well together and have taken care of each other. Schoefield reluctantly continues. And that gives credibility to the idea of soldiers looking out for the guy next to them and the bond that grows after each battle.

Often the camera pulls away and you're shown the wide, colorful expanse of countryside in stark contrast to the torn earth and crumbled buildings. A couple of bi-planes fly by and then later you see the same bi-planes engage with an enemy plane, sending it to its doom and, ultimately, dooming one of our characters. If you haven't started caring about the characters yet, you do now. No spoilers here so I won't go any further on the plot. Don't look for a lot of character development. It doesn't matter where they came from. Like in battle, it only matters what you're made of now. In that sense, the acting was extraordinary. The camera work and visuals weren't overly computer-generated and almost simple. Which made it seem all the more real. Yes, there are a few profane words, if you can tell through the heavy English accents. It's a war movie so yes there are missing body parts and blood, but not excessively. It is rated R.

If you do anything else this week, run out and see “1917.” It's the fastest two hours I've had at the theater in a long time. It's not dependent on any star power; it stands on its own. As such, I'll give “1917” five out of five Miners.