Byrne chosen as Kingman Student Rotarian

Emily Byrne, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was recently selected as a student Rotarian for the 2019-20 academic school year by the Kingman Rotary Club.

Byrne’s high academic achievement and extracurricular involvement contributed to her selection, according to a news release.

Upon graduation, she plans on attending a four-year institution to study either biomedical or aerospace engineering.

Byrne has represented LWHS on the athletic field by playing volleyball and softball. She also shows her school spirit through her participation in the National Honor Society.

Outside of school, she plays violin and has been a part of AMEA regional, as well as 1st violin for three years in the Northern Arizona Regional Orchestra. She has volunteered in the Kingman community by helping at the humane society and playing Christmas music at The Gardens.

Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club