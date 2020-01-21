Byrne chosen as Kingman Student Rotarian
Emily Byrne, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was recently selected as a student Rotarian for the 2019-20 academic school year by the Kingman Rotary Club.
Byrne’s high academic achievement and extracurricular involvement contributed to her selection, according to a news release.
Upon graduation, she plans on attending a four-year institution to study either biomedical or aerospace engineering.
Byrne has represented LWHS on the athletic field by playing volleyball and softball. She also shows her school spirit through her participation in the National Honor Society.
Outside of school, she plays violin and has been a part of AMEA regional, as well as 1st violin for three years in the Northern Arizona Regional Orchestra. She has volunteered in the Kingman community by helping at the humane society and playing Christmas music at The Gardens.
Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
- Mohave County spokesman steps aside
- City staff advises against property tax
- Mohave 911
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Obituary
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: