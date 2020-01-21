Mohave County census committee seeks complete count

KINGMAN – It’s almost crunch time for the 2020 U.S. Census, and the local census committee wants to make sure the numbers are crunched correctly.

The Mohave County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, which has been busy planning for the decennial census, held its first meeting of 2020, the year when the census will take place, on Jan. 15.

Officials say an accurate count is essential because the figures will affect the amount of federal funding received by the state, county and City of Kingman, as well as how many representatives the state has in Washington, D.C.

In the 2010 census, Mohave County had a net undercount of 2.24%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That means more than two of every 100 county residents went uncounted. That is worse than many parts of the country, but better than average for Arizona, where Mohave County’s count rate was the sixth best among the state’s 15 counties.

The population in the county continues to grow with each census, from 156,000 in 2000 to 200,000 in 2010. The Census Bureau estimates the county’s population rose to 210,000 by July 2018.

Kate McDonald from the U.S Census Bureau provided the local committee members with a census timeline at its meeting last week.

“Until mid-March, we would like to continue to educate the public about the census, partnering with local community groups and throwing as many events as possible,” McDonald said. “In mid-March, households will start receiving invitations to respond to the census.”

That is when the census website goes live, and starts recording responses.

The Census Bureau is working on a list of local facilities and events that will offer internet access and allow participation in the census even if you don’t have internet at home. This is necessary because some households will not receive census forms that can be filled out and returned in the mail.”

“We ask you to think of doing something special for April 1, which is the [official] Census Day,” McDonald said. “There will be a national initiative to amplify the message, and all the events will be gathered on the census website if you want to attend one of them and respond to the census.”

From March to July, the committee will continue to spread the word, reminding people that it is not too late to respond. The deadline to participate is the end of July, but the bureau hopes for and encourages earlier responses.

There are three ways to respond this year: online (including mobile devices), by phone, and by mail. Additionaly, certain groups and populations will be targeted.

“Children under five are routinely undercounted,” McDonald said.

That explains stickers and children tattoos the local committee purchased to give it out. There will be separate initiatives to address students and veterans, who are also sometimes undercounted.

The committee reviewed the promotional items it has already purchased and made some plans. Committee member Nicole Bratley suggested using the existing mobile library program to distribute flyers and stickers to remote rural areas.

Bratley also raised an issue that census workers encounter when canvassing and checking addresses: individuals asking them for a letter of support from local officials in addition to their federal government credentials.

“They are asking for a letter of support from the county,” she said. “The City of Kingman already created one on their own and sent it over to the census. They were actually the first ones, I guess, to get theirs in. So kudos to Kingman.”