OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 22
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Follow-up complaint leveled against Mohave County planning commissioner

A group of residents including J’aime Morgaine are pressing their complaint against Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commissioner LaJuana Gillette. (Miner file photo)

A group of residents including J’aime Morgaine are pressing their complaint against Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commissioner LaJuana Gillette. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – A group of Mohave County citizens filed a follow-up complaint on Jan. 10 to the county administration regarding Planning and Zoning Commission member LaJuana Gillette, demanding action.

The original ethics complaint against Gillette was filed three months ago, on Oct. 1, 2019, accusing the District 5 commissioner of delivering racist and xenophobic rants on Facebook in August 2019, and therefore violating the Mohave County Code of Ethics she had signed. No response to the initial complaint was received.

“Not a single Mohave County Supervisor has denounced LaJuana Gillette's racist and xenophobic rants,” the new complaint reads. “LaJuana Gillette is entitled to her personal beliefs as a private citizen, but as a member of Mohave County government, she is held accountable to the same laws by which the county government must abide, the Code of Ethics that she signed, and the Oath of Office she took as a member of the commission.”

The letter is signed by J'aime Morgaine of the group Indivisible Kingman and includes signatures of about 25 concerned citizens. It is addressed to all five Mohave County supervisors, Planning & Zoning Legal Counsel Robert Taylor, the Mohave County manager and the county’s legal counsel.

“There must be a process of review,” the letter states. “Someone needs to determine the validity of the Ethics Code violation complaint. Then, there needs to be a review process of what action will be taken if the violation is substantiated or unsubstantiated.”

The letter goes on to say that “Mohave County's leadership silence and lack of action on the complaint is creating Mohave County as a sanctuary county for racism and xenophobia.”

Both complaints include copies of Gillette social media posts where she complained about the “browning of America,” and proclaimed it a Christian, English-language-only nation. She has never apologized for the posts, and said she has a right to her personal political beliefs.

The citizens pointed out in the letter that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey formally rejected Gillette’s beliefs in an official statement in December 2019.

“Are Mohave County values different from Arizona values?” the letter asked.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
Defining racism in Mohave County
Residents denounce county commissioner’s comments on race
Gould, Gillette face public criticism over remarks
Racism and homophobia dominate public discussion at Supervisors’ meeting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News