Follow-up complaint leveled against Mohave County planning commissioner

KINGMAN – A group of Mohave County citizens filed a follow-up complaint on Jan. 10 to the county administration regarding Planning and Zoning Commission member LaJuana Gillette, demanding action.

The original ethics complaint against Gillette was filed three months ago, on Oct. 1, 2019, accusing the District 5 commissioner of delivering racist and xenophobic rants on Facebook in August 2019, and therefore violating the Mohave County Code of Ethics she had signed. No response to the initial complaint was received.



“Not a single Mohave County Supervisor has denounced LaJuana Gillette's racist and xenophobic rants,” the new complaint reads. “LaJuana Gillette is entitled to her personal beliefs as a private citizen, but as a member of Mohave County government, she is held accountable to the same laws by which the county government must abide, the Code of Ethics that she signed, and the Oath of Office she took as a member of the commission.”

The letter is signed by J'aime Morgaine of the group Indivisible Kingman and includes signatures of about 25 concerned citizens. It is addressed to all five Mohave County supervisors, Planning & Zoning Legal Counsel Robert Taylor, the Mohave County manager and the county’s legal counsel.

“There must be a process of review,” the letter states. “Someone needs to determine the validity of the Ethics Code violation complaint. Then, there needs to be a review process of what action will be taken if the violation is substantiated or unsubstantiated.”

The letter goes on to say that “Mohave County's leadership silence and lack of action on the complaint is creating Mohave County as a sanctuary county for racism and xenophobia.”

Both complaints include copies of Gillette social media posts where she complained about the “browning of America,” and proclaimed it a Christian, English-language-only nation. She has never apologized for the posts, and said she has a right to her personal political beliefs.

The citizens pointed out in the letter that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey formally rejected Gillette’s beliefs in an official statement in December 2019.

“Are Mohave County values different from Arizona values?” the letter asked.