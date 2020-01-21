Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce holds mixer
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 5:51 p.m.
The Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association hosted the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce's Jan. 16 mixer at the Kingman Municipal Airport. Music was provided by Burrows Pro Sound and food catered by Garlic Clove. John Hansen, the CEO of LARON, is shown speaking to the gathering on behalf of KAMMA. To learn more about the chamber visit www.kingmanchamber.com.
Most Read
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
- Mohave County spokesman steps aside
- City staff advises against property tax
- Mohave 911
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Obituary
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: