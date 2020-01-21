Kingman Mohave Lions Club to host past district governor

KINGMAN – The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will host Lion Rand Terwilliger, who has served as the organization’s district governor and president, at the meeting set for noon Thursday, Jan. 23 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

In addition to his previously held positions, Terwilliger continues to work with the Melvin Jones Memorial. He will speak about the Lions organization’s missions and activities, including its response to Helen Keller’s plea to be the “knights for the blind,” according to a news release.

“This will be an excellent meeting for everyone, and even more so for newer members and those interested in becoming a Lion to come and learn more about the organization,” the release continued.

No reservation is required. Lunch will be available. The meeting will be held to the right upon entering the restaurant.

Questions can be directed to Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org, or Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.

Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club