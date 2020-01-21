Kingman Mohave Lions Club to host past district governor
KINGMAN – The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will host Lion Rand Terwilliger, who has served as the organization’s district governor and president, at the meeting set for noon Thursday, Jan. 23 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.
In addition to his previously held positions, Terwilliger continues to work with the Melvin Jones Memorial. He will speak about the Lions organization’s missions and activities, including its response to Helen Keller’s plea to be the “knights for the blind,” according to a news release.
“This will be an excellent meeting for everyone, and even more so for newer members and those interested in becoming a Lion to come and learn more about the organization,” the release continued.
No reservation is required. Lunch will be available. The meeting will be held to the right upon entering the restaurant.
Questions can be directed to Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org, or Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.
Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
- Mohave County spokesman steps aside
- City staff advises against property tax
- Mohave 911
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Obituary
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: