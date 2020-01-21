Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission to discuss garbage rate study Jan. 23
KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will review and discuss a solid waste rate study at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Public Works Director Rob Owen will lead the review and discussion about the garbage disposal rates.
Included in the discussion will be an overview of city-provided services and what those services cost customers, solid waste statistics from Fiscal Year 2019, customer growth rates, recycling rates and more.
The Solid Waste Division is part of the Public Works Department, and therefore its status as an enterprise fund will also be a topic of discussion. An enterprise fund receives no money from the general fund, and runs on residential and commercial user fees.
The solid waste rate study is currently underway, and will include a financial and operational review and a rate analysis.
The commission will also review its meeting calendar for the coming year.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
- Mohave County spokesman steps aside
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Obituary
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- City staff advises against property tax
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: