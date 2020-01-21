OFFERS
Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission to discuss garbage rate study Jan. 23

The Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission is conducting a study of the city’s garbage rates. (Adobe image)

The Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission is conducting a study of the city's garbage rates. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will review and discuss a solid waste rate study at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Public Works Director Rob Owen will lead the review and discussion about the garbage disposal rates.

Included in the discussion will be an overview of city-provided services and what those services cost customers, solid waste statistics from Fiscal Year 2019, customer growth rates, recycling rates and more.

The Solid Waste Division is part of the Public Works Department, and therefore its status as an enterprise fund will also be a topic of discussion. An enterprise fund receives no money from the general fund, and runs on residential and commercial user fees.

The solid waste rate study is currently underway, and will include a financial and operational review and a rate analysis.

The commission will also review its meeting calendar for the coming year.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

