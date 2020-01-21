OFFERS
Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission to hear about solid waste deficit Jan. 23

The Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission will be updated on the ongoing solid waste review study at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 23. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will hear a presentation on the ongoing solid waste review study at its upcoming meeting Thursday, Jan. 23.

The garbage disposal service has been operating at a loss dating back to Fiscal Year 2016-17, and residential rates haven’t been increased in many years.

According to the agenda, the study will include a financial and operational review, a rate analysis and outsourcing options. A rate study has not been performed in more than 10 years. It has also been around 10 years since rates were increased, as it was around 2006-2007 when council began considering raising monthly rates from $19.19 to the current $19.78 per month. An example of current solid-waste rates for the City of Kingman is as follows:

Residential customers with 90 gallon receptacles have their trash collected twice per week, for which they pay $19.78 per month. Monthly rates for commercial and industrial customers are dependent on the number of pickups. A six-time per week pickup of 90-gallon receptacles costs slightly more than $37 per month, while a six-collection per week pickup of 8 cubic yards will cost around $662.

For a full list of city sanitation rates, visit https://bit.ly/2NMjKa6.

Also planned for discussion is a review of the financial position of the Solid Waste Department. The agenda includes data showing that with the exception of Fiscal Year 2018-19, solid waste expenditures have been higher than revenue received going back to FY 2016-17. The FY 2019-20 budget includes $3.68 million in solid waste revenues, but $4.04 million in expenditures and outgoing transfers.

The MUC meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

