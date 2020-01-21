Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission to hear about solid waste deficit Jan. 23

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will hear a presentation on the ongoing solid waste review study at its upcoming meeting Thursday, Jan. 23.

The garbage disposal service has been operating at a loss dating back to Fiscal Year 2016-17, and residential rates haven’t been increased in many years.

According to the agenda, the study will include a financial and operational review, a rate analysis and outsourcing options. A rate study has not been performed in more than 10 years. It has also been around 10 years since rates were increased, as it was around 2006-2007 when council began considering raising monthly rates from $19.19 to the current $19.78 per month. An example of current solid-waste rates for the City of Kingman is as follows:

Residential customers with 90 gallon receptacles have their trash collected twice per week, for which they pay $19.78 per month. Monthly rates for commercial and industrial customers are dependent on the number of pickups. A six-time per week pickup of 90-gallon receptacles costs slightly more than $37 per month, while a six-collection per week pickup of 8 cubic yards will cost around $662.

For a full list of city sanitation rates, visit https://bit.ly/2NMjKa6.

Also planned for discussion is a review of the financial position of the Solid Waste Department. The agenda includes data showing that with the exception of Fiscal Year 2018-19, solid waste expenditures have been higher than revenue received going back to FY 2016-17. The FY 2019-20 budget includes $3.68 million in solid waste revenues, but $4.04 million in expenditures and outgoing transfers.

The MUC meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Information provided by the City of Kingman