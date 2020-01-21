Seniors can find ways to improve their health and well-being, KRMC Senior Health Expo., Jan. 25
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 11:02 a.m.
Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) will host its annual Senior Health Fair at the KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Over 25 community organizations will be offering information on multiple public programs, nutrition tips and ways for seniors to improve their health and well-being. Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.
For more information, contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.
