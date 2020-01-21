OFFERS
Seniors can find ways to improve their health and well-being, KRMC Senior Health Expo., Jan. 25

Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) will host its annual Senior Health Fair at the KRMC's Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. (Stock image)

Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) will host its annual Senior Health Fair at the KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 11:02 a.m.

Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) will host its annual Senior Health Fair at the KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Over 25 community organizations will be offering information on multiple public programs, nutrition tips and ways for seniors to improve their health and well-being. Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Hualapai Mountain Campus

