Seniors can find ways to improve their health and well-being, KRMC Senior Health Expo., Jan. 25

Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) will host its annual Senior Health Fair at the KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Over 25 community organizations will be offering information on multiple public programs, nutrition tips and ways for seniors to improve their health and well-being. Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.

