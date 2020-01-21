Letter | Still waiting for a call from Gosar
I e-mailed my congressman, Paul Gosar, back in early September. I asked him if he would support House Bill 3757, “The 2021 Commemorative Silver Dollar Coin Act,” which has bipartisan support.
If enacted the U.S. mint would strike Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars dated 2021 as a collector issue with the proceeds benefiting the education programs of The American Numismatic Association, of which I am a member. I received a canned response – “thank you for contacting me and I will get back to you shortly” – which did not happen.
I sent another email in late October. Once again, no reply. So my question to Congressman Gosar is “who do you represent?” It does not appear to be your constituents in District 4.
Gary Wetmore
Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
- Mohave County spokesman steps aside
- City staff advises against property tax
- Mohave 911
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Obituary
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: