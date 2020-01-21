OFFERS
Letter | Still waiting for a call from Gosar

If Arizona adds a congressional seat after the 2020 U.S. Census, which seems likely according to new U.S. Census Bureau statistics, it could result in the creation of a river district that stretches south to Yuma. That could have an impact U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), who currently represents Kingman in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 5:56 p.m.

I e-mailed my congressman, Paul Gosar, back in early September. I asked him if he would support House Bill 3757, “The 2021 Commemorative Silver Dollar Coin Act,” which has bipartisan support.

If enacted the U.S. mint would strike Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars dated 2021 as a collector issue with the proceeds benefiting the education programs of The American Numismatic Association, of which I am a member. I received a canned response – “thank you for contacting me and I will get back to you shortly” – which did not happen.

I sent another email in late October. Once again, no reply. So my question to Congressman Gosar is “who do you represent?” It does not appear to be your constituents in District 4.

Gary Wetmore

Kingman

