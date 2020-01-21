OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 22
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s office seizes $3.7 million in drugs

Logan Lewis Pederson (MCSO photo)

Logan Lewis Pederson (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:34 p.m.

photo

Drugs with a street value of about $3.7 million were seized by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday, Jan. 20. (MCSO photo)

KINGMAN – A Utah man is in jail in Mohave County after sheriff’s deputies found illegal drugs with a street value of $3.7 million during a traffic stop.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it located an assortment of drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine on Monday, Jan. 20.

At approximately 3 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near milepost 21 on Interstate 15.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, of Sandy, Utah, appeared nervous and would not make eye contact.

A St. George Police Department K-9 was called to assist, and reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. According to law enforcement, the search revealed:

– six 1-gallon jugs, with a total of 66 pounds, of a liquid substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

– six bricks of a white, powdery substance weighing a total of 13.2 pounds that field tested positive for cocaine.

– More than 2 pounds of a substance that tested positive for MDMA, a synthetic drug.

– Numerous boxes containing 1,000 packages of candy infused with THC weighing 206 pounds.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $3,696,720, according to MCSO. Detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team responded to the location and assisted with the investigation.

Pederson was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, and transportation of narcotic drugs, all felonies.

He was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
Mexican national arrested after nearly $500K in drugs seized on I-40
Pound of meth found during I-40 traffic stop near Kingman
MCSO reports locating 43 pounds of meth valued at $1.9 million
Mohave 911 | January 1, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News