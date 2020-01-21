Obituary | Gary Mark Brashear
Gary Mark Brashear, 54, passed away at his home in Kingman, Arizona, on Dec. 19, 2019. He was born on Sept. 1, 1945, to Marion and Kay Brashear, in Riverside, California
Gary was full of life and would always be willing to drop what he was doing to help his family or friends, even when he didn’t have time! He enjoyed working on cars, especially his Mustang, which was his passion, along with collecting Hot Wheels for himself and his brother, Wayne.
Gary is survived by his mother; Kay Brashear; brother; Wayne (Terri) Brashear and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gary is preceded by father; Marion Brashear, brother; Michael Brashear, grandparents; Mark and Helen Simpkins and Lyman and Virginia Brashear.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Church of Nazarene, 4712 Stockton Hill Road Kingman, Arizona, 86409.
As your Brother Michael would say, “People so seldom say I love you and then it’s either too late, or love goes…….so when I tell you I love you, it doesn’t mean I know you’ll never go….only that I wish you didn’t have to….so, I love you.” Gary, you will be forever missed.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze
