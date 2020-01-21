OFFERS
Possible human remains found in desert north of Topock

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 12:09 p.m.

Topock, AZ 86436

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located what is believed to be human remains in a desert area north of Topock.

Deputies had previously responded to a call regarding an abandoned vehicle off the roadway near milepost 3 on County Route 1, but due to recent storms, no footprints or tire tracks were located near the vehicle. However, sandal-type shoes were located and appeared to have animal bite marks on them.

On Jan. 9, detectives responded to the area and located animal tracks near where the truck had been located. Detectives followed the tracks into thick brush and located several bones that appeared to be human remains.

Detectives contacted the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which responded to the scene and assisted in collecting the remains. All items of interest were photographed and conveyed by the medical examiner’s office for further investigation and identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO

