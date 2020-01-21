OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 22
Rants and Raves | Jan. 22, 2020

The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is underway in the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/36QjXAG)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 5:58 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Impeachment Trial – Reality is we all know that the GOP will never remove Trump as they care more about bad tweets and staying in power then preventing the continued rise of our nation’s first dictator. No problem as we won’t be bothered with pesky elections after 2020.

Michael Reagan column: Another Democrat ‘bombshell’ bombs – It’s funny Michael Reagan thinks his brother’s words are a “cheap dig” at their father. Ronald Reagan had many faults, but he should be proud of raising a son willing to say what he believes, despite criticism from the majority.

Rickety Cricket Brewing – I see Terry Thomson wants another 18 inches of encroachment onto a public sidewalk. The question is what will the City do if they wind up owning a silo?

City property tax – If we were told specifically the costs to provide fire protection or police services ... I would vote for that increase. Kingman needs steady revenue, not sales tax that varies.

The definition of insanity is trying over and over again with same result. We don’t want a property tax in Kingman. Wake up, city council. Try cutting back on expenses and out-of-control employee pay, benefits and pensions.

Community Viewpoint: Waiting to see how this bag business plays out – Go hang out in the empty field by Bashas’ and you’ll see plastic bags everywhere. In fact, hang out in any empty area around town. That’s why I use canvas grocery bags. They’re replaceable. Our planet isn’t.

RIP USA – Moscow Mitch lied about a fair trial. The GOP will grant Trump complete control of the federal government with zero accountability to the rule of law. Trump along with his gangsters and the GOP will have succeeded in the overthrow of our democracy.

Michael Raegan’s anti FFRF ad – Does the author not know how ads get on TV? Neither CNN nor Democrats put the ad on. FFRF paid for the air time. Even you could have run an ad if you paid for it.

