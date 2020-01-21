Sunny skies ahead for Kingman
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 9:28 a.m.
A light drizzle was falling in Kingman this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 21, but look for better weather ahead.
According to the National Weather Service, precipitation was expected to subside by 11 a.m., and the next chance of rain won’t be until Monday.
While a high temperature of just 56 is predicted for today and 59 for tomorrow, the NWS is forecasting highs of 63 on Thursday, 64 on Friday and 67 on Saturday.
Information provided by National Weather Service
