Virtually Running: SheStrong’s Jan. 25 virtual 5k/8k Kingman run will help cancer patients and survivors stay in shape

Upon completing treatment for her 2017 breast cancer diagnosis, Brandy Ramirez found that her previous fitness goals were difficult to reach. She also found that she wasn’t alone in her post-cancer fitness struggles, and has set out to lend a hand to those looking to become active during or following battles with cancer.

Ramirez is a certified Ironman coach, and is certified in pilates and yoga. But after her cancer diagnosis and the treatment that followed, including 30 rounds of radiation and surgery, she found that a simple 2-mile run wasn’t so simple anymore.

“Chemo does a number on your body,” Ramirez explained, referring to a loss of muscle mass, a loss of cognitive function of muscles, and more. “You just become very weak.”

And she knew that she was not alone.

“SheStrong came about because I thought to myself how many women are out there who have gone through what I have gone through and tried to go back to fitness, but aren’t where they used to be (physically),” Ramirez said.

SheStrong is a nonprofit organization that aims to help women whose lives have been affected by cancer diagnoses get back to being healthy and fit.

“That’s what SheStrong is about,” Ramirez said. “Your life isn’t over because you have cancer. You can get through it; you can be strong. You can get to a better, healthier place.”

SheStrong will hold its inaugural virtual 5k Saturday, Jan. 25. Participants can run the 5k, a 3.1 mile run, or an 8k, approximately 4.9 miles between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. at a place of their choosing. Registration costs $20 for the former and $35 for the latter, and can be completed by going to https://shestronginc.com/.

The virtual 5k allows participants to run where they want to, as opposed to taking to a set course the day of the event. People can run on their treadmills or even on a favorite running path. Once done, a photo of miles and times should be sent to SheStrong at shestrong@yahoo.com. Some participants plan to run together. Those interested in joining them will be told the meetup location upon registering for the event.

“These funds are used to help other women who are battling cancer to get back to their fitness in a lot of different ways,” Ramirez said of where the event’s proceeds will go.

She noted the high costs associated with a cancer diagnosis, and that afterward some women can’t afford a gym membership, have lost insurance or can’t get or afford physical therapy. The event’s proceeds will help such women set and meet their physical goals while dealing with cancer, or after completing treatment for cancer.

Ramirez will also participate in the December 2020 IronMan 70.3 mile half-triathlon in California. But she won’t be alone, as 10 members of SheStrong who have never competed in an Ironman want to take on the challenge.

The half-Ironman consists of a 1.25-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run, all of which must be completed within eight and a half hours. Ramirez said there are only 200,000 registered 70.3 Ironman competitors in the world. But the cost for 10 women to participate is roughly $20,000, and so proceeds from the 5k will also be used for that purpose.

“We want to help them set a goal, get healthy and strong, and give them that pride that comes with crossing the finish line,” Ramirez said. “Putting yourself in that bracket is pretty impressive, especially right after you battle cancer.’”

And that’s not all. A portion of the proceeds will also go to Forever, Natalie, a Fighting All Monsters organization. FAM’s mission, according to its website, is to bring quality support to families with children facing life-threating challenges.

Forever, Natalie provides gifts to hospitalized “cancer warriors” in the name of Natalie Dawn Willard, the 5-year-old Kingmanite who died June 9, 2019 after battling neuroblastoma for more than half her life. According to the American Cancer Society, neuroblastoma occurs when cells in the body begin to grow uncontrollably and crowd out normal cells.

“I have women virtually all over the world, and this way we can all run together,” Ramirez said. “When you go through cancer, you can feel like you’re alone. SheStrong is a community to make you stronger and let you know you’re not alone. We’re out here, we’re all together. We’re fighting as a family.”