Alabama men arrested for alleged burglary of Kingman Walmart

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department reports that four individuals who were “known to be employees” of the third-party employer assisting with the remodel of the local Walmart store have been arrested on suspicion of burglary of the store.

Jalen Malik Thomas, 19, of Sylacuaga, Alabama; Kenyatta Siemeon Jalex Brown, 22, of Childersburg, Alabama; and Jamal Tabon Threatt, 24, of Sylacuaga, Alabama were arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Preston Dishawn Lee Hamilton, 28, of Chelsea, Alabama was arrested on Monday, Jan. 20 in the 3300 block of N. Stockton Hill Road.

Officers responded to the Walmart in the 3300 block of N. Stockton Hill Road and contacted a loss prevention employee regarding a delayed shoplifting incident occurring in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. The loss prevention employee told law enforcement the incident involved several male individuals who were known to be employees of the third party assisting with the remodel of the store.

The investigation revealed that one subject, identified as Thomas, allegedly broke a lock off a case containing electronics and took multiple items from inside. A second subject, identified as Brown, is also alleged to have stolen items from inside the case. It is alleged that Threatt acted as a lookout during the incident.

Additional investigation revealed a fourth suspect, identified as Hamilton, who is alleged to have stolen from the case as well. The total cost of the items allegedly taken is about $3,000.

Thomas, Brown, Threatt and Hamilton were arrested on suspicion of burglary in the third degree. They were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department