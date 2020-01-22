OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 22
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

'Bingo Night' benefits KAAP, Jan. 25

Join the Kingman Aid to Abused People (KAAP) for their 2020 Bingo Night at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. (Stock image)

Join the Kingman Aid to Abused People (KAAP) for their 2020 Bingo Night at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 8 a.m.

Join the Kingman Aid to Abused People (KAAP) for their 2020 Bingo Night at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Join us in supporting our local domestic violence shelter. Cost is $35 per person which includes dinner (taco bar) and 9 game cards. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and bingo begins promptly at 6 p.m. There will also be a separate raffle for a chance to win a 50” smart TV.

Must be 18 years of age or older to attend this event. For more information, call Trini at 928-279-8894 or Roberta at 928-681-7794.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Elks Lodge Bpo

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Events Calendar | December 17, 2017
Briefs: Elk’s hosting yard sale Saturday
Meetings & Activities: Wednesday, June 20, 2012
Veterans can learn about and access resources at the ‘Veterans Resource Fair', Jan. 17
Events Calendar | February 25, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News