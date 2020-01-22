'Bingo Night' benefits KAAP, Jan. 25
Join the Kingman Aid to Abused People (KAAP) for their 2020 Bingo Night at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Join us in supporting our local domestic violence shelter. Cost is $35 per person which includes dinner (taco bar) and 9 game cards. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and bingo begins promptly at 6 p.m. There will also be a separate raffle for a chance to win a 50” smart TV.
Must be 18 years of age or older to attend this event. For more information, call Trini at 928-279-8894 or Roberta at 928-681-7794.
