Horoscopes | Jan. 22, 2020

Birthdays: Beverley Mitchell, 39; Balthazar Getty, 45; Guy Fieri, 52; Diane Lane, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be more observant, and you’ll recognize that you don’t have to face or do things on your own. Take a deep breath, don’t overreact and be willing to accept help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on what you want to achieve, and keep the momentum going until you reach your destination. Praise will be yours for what you complete, not what you say.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you overload your to-do list, you’ll end up falling short. Make what you say and do count.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t feel you have to follow what someone else does when you genuinely have your own ideas and ways to do things. Don’t forgo feeling the passion; latch on to something that moves you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up if you think someone is neglecting to tell you the truth or is leaving out an important fact. Your effort will not go unnoticed, and the outcome will bring about an unexpected but rewarding change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let anger and frustration take over when patience and understanding are what’s required. Add your personal touch to whatever you are doing, and don’t allow the changes others make interfere with your plans.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get in touch with someone you haven’t seen in some time, and you will open an unexpected window of opportunity. Decisions can be made that will change your life if you put in the effort to pursue your dreams.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do the legwork required to get to the bottom of any situation you face. Making personal improvements, honing skills and following your heart are favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be persistent when dealing with someone using the power of persuasion and little white lies to lure you into something that’s not beneficial to you. Make what you want very clear, and don’t settle for less.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set your goals, stick to your plans and refuse to let outside influences stand between you and your destination. Maintain a position of strength.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Challenge yourself mentally, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you get ahead. An offer someone makes will be tempting, but investing in yourself is a better option.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let the past be a lesson that will help you overrule a distraction. Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others.