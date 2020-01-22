OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 22
Prep Roundup: Vols keep it close, but fall to Flagstaff

Lee Williams senior Kade Juelfs scored a game-high 22 points Tuesday in a 59-52 loss to Flagstaff. (Miner file photo)

Lee Williams senior Kade Juelfs scored a game-high 22 points Tuesday in a 59-52 loss to Flagstaff. (Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 8:54 a.m.

KINGMAN – It’s difficult to go on the road this late in the season, especially in a very competitive 4A Grand Canyon Region. The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team hadn’t let that get in its way until Tuesday, when the Vols suffered a 59-52 setback to Flagstaff.

Lee Williams defeated the Eagles 41-33 at home on Dec. 20, but couldn’t complete the season sweep despite Kade Juelfs scoring a game-high 22 points Tuesday.

No other Vol finished in double figures, as Drew Cardiff, Tony Luna and Marcell Thompson each contributed seven points. Lee Williams trailed by two after the first quarter and saw that deficit increase to 34-27 at the half.

The Vols inched within five at the end of the third, but couldn’t finish the job.

The setback could have hurt Lee Williams’ chances at a second straight region title, but first place Coconino suffered its first region loss of the season Tuesday in a 44-43 decision at Bradshaw Mountain.

Up next for the No. 15-ranked Vols (7-4, 5-2) is a 7 p.m. contest Friday at 11th-ranked Coconino (7-4, 6-1).

Kingman 73, St. John Paul 25

At St. John Paul, the Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday with a convincing 73-25 victory over the Lions.

Kingman jumped out to a 54-4 halftime advantage and never looked back. Rider Havatone led the Bulldogs with 23 points, while Darius Quasula added 14 and Jason Reitz had 13. Jacob Martel rounded out the top performers with 11.

No. 35 ranked Kingman (4-8, 1-3 3A West Region) travels to 24th-ranked River Valley (5-5, 4-0) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Girls basketball

Flagstaff 67, Lee Williams 43

At Flagstaff, the Lady Vols couldn’t keep their two-game winning streak alive Tuesday in a 67-43 loss to sixth-ranked Flagstaff.

No. 31 ranked Lee Williams (5-7, 2-5 4A Grand Canyon Region) stays on the road at 5:30 p.m. Friday against 14th-ranked Coconino (9-3, 6-1).

St. John Paul 78, Kingman 15

At St. John Paul, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get much going Tuesday in a 78-15 setback to the Lady Lions.

No. 33 ranked Kingman (3-9, 2-2 3A West Region) plays at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road against 38th-ranked River Valley (1-9, 1-3).

