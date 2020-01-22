OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 22
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Roberts admonishes House prosecution, White House defense

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) administers the oath of office to Chief Justice John Roberts in the opening of the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump. (U.S. Senate photo/public domain)

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) administers the oath of office to Chief Justice John Roberts in the opening of the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump. (U.S. Senate photo/public domain)

JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 10:03 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts drew little attention to himself in the beginning 12 hours of his first impeachment trial. But it was just before 1 a.m., as tempers on the floor had started to wear thin, that he reminded senators, House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump's defense team who was in charge.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president's counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body," Roberts said, after a particularly tense exchange between House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and the president's lawyers.

Roberts asked them to “avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

He did not say what prompted his comments, but they came after Nadler told senators that voting to deny certain witnesses in the trial, as many GOP senators had, was a “treacherous vote” and a vote against the United States. Trump's defense team then said Nadler should be embarrassed and should apologize to the president and the American people.

Roberts' new role presiding over the trial is one of two jobs he is juggling as the impeachment session gets underway. On Tuesday morning, he donned his black robe and oversaw two arguments at the Supreme Court before heading across the street to the U.S. Capitol where he is presiding over the trial in the Senate chamber. His busy schedule meant he didn't have time to join his fellow justices for a group lunch, a high court custom following arguments.

And he was scheduled to be back again in the Court on Wednesday morning — just hours after the first day of the trial adjourned at 2 a.m.

Just before the day ended, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thanked Roberts for his service.

“I want to say on behalf of all of us, thank you for your patience," McConnell told him, as senators clapped.

Over the past 14 years, Roberts has gotten comfortable in the role of chief justice of the United States, but presiding over Trump's trial is a new, public role for Roberts, who is used to proceedings that aren't televised as they are in the Senate.

It is only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history, coming just weeks before the first primaries of the 2020 election season and as voters are assessing Trump's first term and weighing the candidates who want to challenge him in the fall.

House Democrats impeached the president last month on two charges: abuse of power by withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine as he pressed the country to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress by refusing to comply with their investigation.

Trump's legal team has argued that the Republican president did “absolutely nothing wrong” and urged the Senate to swiftly reject the "flawed'' case against him.

Roberts' added responsibilities shouldn't affect the work of the court. That's because the justices generally finish their joint business in the mornings, giving Roberts time to preside over oral arguments and lead the justices' regularly scheduled private conferences before beginning his Senate duties in the afternoon.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in written responses to questions from reporters that it's expected to be “business as usual" at the court during the trial.

And if there's a good time in Roberts' schedule to take on added responsibility, this is it, since it's a relatively quiet time at the court. After one more oral argument scheduled for Wednesday, the court is taking its standard break from oral arguments until late February.

It's not until later in the spring that it gets to be crunch time for opinion writing for the justices, who finish their work in June before adjourning for the summer. The court did acknowledge it scheduled only one argument Wednesday instead of the more standard two in anticipation of a possible impeachment trial. That made Roberts' day at the court shorter.

Trump's trial could be over by the time oral arguments resume at the Supreme Court on Feb. 24 — but maybe not. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for a quick conclusion, though there could be delays. If the trial stretches into five weeks, Roberts would be expected to be with his fellow justices in the morning and lawmakers in the afternoon.

In the unlikely scenario Roberts had to leave an oral argument, the most senior associate justice, Justice Clarence Thomas, would handle duties like calling the cases and telling lawyers to begin their arguments. But the chief justice would still participate in voting on those cases.

At the Capitol, the chief justice is using the ceremonial President’s Room as an office. It’s the same space used by Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 1999 during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial. One of Roberts' four law clerks, Megan Braun, will join him every day when he travels to the Senate, Arberg said.

Roberts' colleagues will have to plan one celebration around his new schedule. The chief justice's 65th birthday is Monday, and the justices generally make time to celebrate birthdays at the court. They get together to sing “Happy Birthday” and have a toast.

No word if the senators will do the same.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watch Live: Day 2 of Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Crimes? Impeachment prosecutors, defense lay out arguments
Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial
Trump’s trial begins
Watch: Day 1 of Senate Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News