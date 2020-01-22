Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in identifying criminal damage suspects

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two male suspects involved in a weapons offense/criminal damage incident that took place in Centennial Park, Arizona on the Arizona Strip.

At approximately midnight Tuesday, Jan. 21, a commercial building was shot at and hit multiple times by unknown suspects. There was a round that penetrated the building and struck equipment inside the shop.

The suspects appear to be younger males, with one wearing a face mask and both wearing hooded sweaters. There have been multiple incidents in the past few months where buildings have been shot at in the area and this incident may be related to and/or committed by the same suspects, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information related is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-002619.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office