Arizona Sen. Sinema cosponsors bill to combat Native American suicides
WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema has cosponsored the bipartisan Native American Suicide Prevention Act, which is legislation requiring statewide suicide prevention programs to collaborate with Native American tribes.
“Including tribal communities in statewide suicide prevention efforts reinforces our commitment to ensure the government provides critical health services to all Native American families,” Sinema said in a news release.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Native Americans ages 10-34, and the suicide rate for Native Americans ages 15-34 is 1.5 times higher than the national average. The Native American Suicide Prevention Act amends the Public Health Service Act and requires states to collaborate with tribal communities in the crafting and implementation of statewide suicide intervention and prevention strategies, providing tribal governments a greater voice in the suicide prevention process.
The Native American Suicide Prevention Act is supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Association on American Indian Affairs, the National Council of Urban Indian Health, and the Association for Behavioral Healthcare.
Information provided by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County spokesman steps aside
- Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Mohave 911
- City staff advises against property tax
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: