Cardinals WR Fitzgerald purchases minority stake in Suns
PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.
Fitzgerald just finished his 16th season with the Cardinals and is among the most productive receivers in NFL history. He recently signed a one-year deal to return for 2020.
The 36-year-old Fitzgerald is often at Suns games, sitting courtside with managing partner Robert Sarver.
Sarver said in a statement that Fitzgerald “has been a great ambassador for our organization for years” and “brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”
Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler, said he “has a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert.”
Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
