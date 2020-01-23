City of Kingman aims to direct tour bus traffic downtown

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is taking steps to provide tour buses and their passengers with additional parking areas downtown in an effort to increase the patronage of local businesses.

The Powerhouse Visitor Center in downtown Kingman sees a lot of tour bus traffic, Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg told city council Tuesday, Jan. 21. On average, the powerhouse receives nearly 500 visitors each day and between 125,000 and 150,000 per year. It’s estimated that around 39% are international visitors. The powerhouse also sold $227,900 in merchandise in the first nine months of 2018.

“With all this considered, it would be ideal to have those tour bus companies take some of that traffic and move it toward our downtown area,” Kellogg said.

So staff began looking at downtown areas which could accommodate tour bus parking. Factors considered included ease of access for buses, a space long enough to accommodate buses that are typically around 45 feet long and passengers being able to exit the bus onto a sidewalk. Also considered were locations that would have the least impact on adjacent facilities and the least amount of people crossing the street.

E. Oak Street on either side of N. Fourth Street was noted as one option. However, Kellogg said that as of now, the “ideal selection” would be on N. Fifth Street. The identified Fifth Street parking location would be on-street, across the street from 5th Street Books. Kellogg said that location provides the best turning radius for buses. Also eyed for tour bus parking is E. Beale Street near the Welcome to Kingman arch and Locomotive Park. The identified locations are at least 100 feet long, but would likely accommodate one bus at a time.

One aspect of the proposed project the city is keeping its finger on is the various special events that occur downtown, and how tour buses could affect the downtown area.

“One of the things we found with the buses, it’s really kind of an 8 to 5 kind of business,” Kellogg said, adding that staff could work with the Public Works Department to install signs that not only dedicate spaces for tour bus parking, but that also create a time limit of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Speaking of time, Kellogg noted tour buses are often on a tight schedule. Some passengers only have enough time to go to the restroom before it’s time to hit the road. The downtown parking locations, he said, would be ideal for those buses with a little more wiggle room in their schedules. However, the issue of restrooms for those on a tight schedule and parking downtown could come into play.

“When we’re going and contacting these motor coach companies, we’re also going to want to talk with the downtown businesses about who will allow access to the restrooms,” said Josh Noble, Tourism Services manager. “Because not everybody is going to frequent the restaurants and the shops, but everybody’s going to need to use the restroom …”



Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly recommended communicating to tour bus companies all that Kingman has to offer. “We have plenty of reasons to stay here longer than 15 minutes,” she said. “Maybe they don’t know that.”

The next steps in the project are to mark tour bus parking areas, contact tour bus companies and inform them of the changes, and work out signage and other public safety considerations with the Public Works Department.