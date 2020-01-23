OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fire destroys unoccupied structure in Kingman

First responders had the fire under control within an hour of first arrival on Thursday, Jan. 23, but personnel remained on scene until around 11:30 a.m. (Photo courtesy of KFD)

First responders had the fire under control within an hour of first arrival on Thursday, Jan. 23, but personnel remained on scene until around 11:30 a.m. (Photo courtesy of KFD)

Originally Published: January 23, 2020 6:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department responded to an unoccupied residential structure fire in the 600 block of S. Fourth St. at around 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

Engines 211, 241, 221, 231, Battalion 2, Chief 206 and AMR were dispatched to the scene, where fire personnel arrived to find heavy fire and smoke exiting the two-story structure. Crews conducted a primary all-clear on the first floor, but had to evacuate the structure as it was deemed unsafe to enter, according to a KFD news release.

Crews took defensive action and began controlling the fire from the exterior to prevent any injuries to fire personnel. Live wires were inhibiting operations, so UniSource electric was dispatched to the scene as well.

First responders had the fire under control within an hour of first arrival, but personnel remained on scene until around 11:30 a.m.

KFD said that there is currently no cause or origin of the fire, as the structure was a “complete loss.”

Information provided by the Kingman Fire Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fire destroys two mobile homes in Kingman
KFD responds to structure fire at Simms and Jackson
Suspicious fire lights up Adams Street Thursday night
Kingman Fire knocks down Oak Street blaze
Fire on Baker Drive destroys garage, estimated loss at $2,300

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News