Fire destroys unoccupied structure in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department responded to an unoccupied residential structure fire in the 600 block of S. Fourth St. at around 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

Engines 211, 241, 221, 231, Battalion 2, Chief 206 and AMR were dispatched to the scene, where fire personnel arrived to find heavy fire and smoke exiting the two-story structure. Crews conducted a primary all-clear on the first floor, but had to evacuate the structure as it was deemed unsafe to enter, according to a KFD news release.

Crews took defensive action and began controlling the fire from the exterior to prevent any injuries to fire personnel. Live wires were inhibiting operations, so UniSource electric was dispatched to the scene as well.

First responders had the fire under control within an hour of first arrival, but personnel remained on scene until around 11:30 a.m.

KFD said that there is currently no cause or origin of the fire, as the structure was a “complete loss.”

Information provided by the Kingman Fire Department