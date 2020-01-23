OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor

Justin Victor Storm and Robert Angel Flores (MCSO photos)

Justin Victor Storm and Robert Angel Flores (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: January 23, 2020 5:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two more individuals, including one from Kingman, have been arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in connection with undercover sting operations targeting people using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

Robert Angel Flores, 26, of Kingman, and Justin Victor Storm Hyde, 23, of Lake Havasu City were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Flores was arrested on suspicion of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, both felonies. Hyde was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, all felonies.

MCSO and its partners have been conducting such sting operations for several months. MCSO is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and said in a news release that the training greatly aided in the success of the operations.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to use this press release as a reminder to parents in Mohave County to monitor their children’s internet usage,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online.”

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO arrests two from child sex sting operation
Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
MCSO updates public on sting operation arrests
Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News