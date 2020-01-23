Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor

KINGMAN – Two more individuals, including one from Kingman, have been arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in connection with undercover sting operations targeting people using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

Robert Angel Flores, 26, of Kingman, and Justin Victor Storm Hyde, 23, of Lake Havasu City were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Flores was arrested on suspicion of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, both felonies. Hyde was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, all felonies.

MCSO and its partners have been conducting such sting operations for several months. MCSO is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and said in a news release that the training greatly aided in the success of the operations.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to use this press release as a reminder to parents in Mohave County to monitor their children’s internet usage,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online.”

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office