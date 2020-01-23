Kingman Route 66 Rotary club learns about KRMC volunteers

Cecilia Clouser, Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services manager, right, is shown with Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Karen Brown after speaking at the club’s Jan. 17 meeting. Clouser reported that KRMC volunteers, numbering about 150, serve at the reception desk, the gift shops on the main and second campus, outpatient surgery, the cancer care center, the Joan & Diana Hospice Home, as drivers transporting patients, and more. Gift Shop proceeds provide grants for hospital needs and scholarships. The minimum age to volunteer at KRMC is 14. For more information contact Clouser at 928-263-5673.