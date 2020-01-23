OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Route 66 Rotary club learns about KRMC volunteers

(Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

(Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 23, 2020 5:10 p.m.

Cecilia Clouser, Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services manager, right, is shown with Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Karen Brown after speaking at the club’s Jan. 17 meeting. Clouser reported that KRMC volunteers, numbering about 150, serve at the reception desk, the gift shops on the main and second campus, outpatient surgery, the cancer care center, the Joan & Diana Hospice Home, as drivers transporting patients, and more. Gift Shop proceeds provide grants for hospital needs and scholarships. The minimum age to volunteer at KRMC is 14. For more information contact Clouser at 928-263-5673.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club learns about medical center foundation’s Stewardship Program
Kingman Photo | KRMC Cancer Center update
Club Photo: Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
Kingman Photo | Hosting an Open World
Photo: Citizen of the Month

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News