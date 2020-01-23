OFFERS
Letter | Making the Bible easy to understand

Originally Published: January 23, 2020 6:04 p.m.

Reading and understanding the Bible can be a daunting and onerous undertaking. Even when translated into modern English, it can still be difficult to comprehend. When people don’t understand something, they tend to deny it.

In an effort to help people understand the Bible and its teachings, a special event “Ask the Pastor” was held on Jan. 17, at The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, with Pastor Bob Peet presiding as host. People attending this event eagerly asked questions and the pastors from multiple Christian doctrines were deeply honest with their answers. The respect and camaraderie the pastors showed for each other, as well as with the audience was most evident.

The Kingdom of God Baptist Church would like to express its appreciation to the three pastors who contributed their time and knowledge to the success of this event. Thank you!

“Ask the Pastor” will be televised as part of the “Truth be Told” program. This program is broadcast every Sunday at 8 a.m. on “The Now Network,” which is shown in over 30 million homes. Viewing is easy, from your phone or tablet text 5244, click on the link and you are there.

For more information, please stop by The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, or call 928-692-1122.

Sandy Gilbert

The Kingdom of God Baptist Church

