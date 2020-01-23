OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College surgical technology students pass board exam on first try

MCC Surgical Technology students Samantha Engels, left, and Yolanda Penry use high-tech equipment in the operating room classroom at MCC. Both graduated from the college and are currently enjoying careers as surgical technologists. (Photo courtesy of MCC)

MCC Surgical Technology students Samantha Engels, left, and Yolanda Penry use high-tech equipment in the operating room classroom at MCC. Both graduated from the college and are currently enjoying careers as surgical technologists. (Photo courtesy of MCC)

Originally Published: January 23, 2020 5:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College has announced that all of its Surgical Technology program students passed the national board exam on the first attempt for the third year in a row.

A surgical technologist is a key member of a surgery team and ensures the operating room sterile field is prepared, assists with patient positioning and prepares the operation site, MCC explained in a news release. Technologists also assist surgeons with medical equipment during surgery.

The Surgical Technology program at Mohave Community College graduated seven students in 2019, and those graduates are now beginning their careers at hospitals and surgery centers. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, students graduating from the MCC program are entering a career field in which they can earn up to $72,810 annually. Students can also finish the program debt free by receiving Pell Grants, scholarships and other forms of college financial aid.

“We’ve worked really hard to create an environment for the students that mimics the operating room so that when they get to their clinical sites they’re well-trained and they’re well-prepared for what they are going to be dealing with in the operating room,” said Michelle Diaz, director of Surgical Technology in the release.

The program is based at the Lake Havasu City campus, but draws students from as far away as Prescott and Yuma. The first two semesters see students take classes two days a week, while students in the summer can take an online class with two weeks of observation at clinical sites. The last two semesters entail students being at clinical sites four days a week. The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs in cooperation with the Accreditation Review Committee on Education in Surgical Technology.

"This is a great accomplishment and we're very proud of the students, our program director and her team," said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein. "The national board exams are not easy, so to have every student pass on the first attempt speaks volumes about the quality of education you get at MCC."

Information provided by MCC

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCC Surgical Technology program accomplishes 100-percent pass rate
Surgical tech students graduate
Surgical tech students graduate
MCC Physical Therapist Assistant graduate earns perfect score on national board exam
Photo: Pinning Ceremony

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News