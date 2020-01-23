Mohave Community College surgical technology students pass board exam on first try

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College has announced that all of its Surgical Technology program students passed the national board exam on the first attempt for the third year in a row.

A surgical technologist is a key member of a surgery team and ensures the operating room sterile field is prepared, assists with patient positioning and prepares the operation site, MCC explained in a news release. Technologists also assist surgeons with medical equipment during surgery.

The Surgical Technology program at Mohave Community College graduated seven students in 2019, and those graduates are now beginning their careers at hospitals and surgery centers. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, students graduating from the MCC program are entering a career field in which they can earn up to $72,810 annually. Students can also finish the program debt free by receiving Pell Grants, scholarships and other forms of college financial aid.

“We’ve worked really hard to create an environment for the students that mimics the operating room so that when they get to their clinical sites they’re well-trained and they’re well-prepared for what they are going to be dealing with in the operating room,” said Michelle Diaz, director of Surgical Technology in the release.

The program is based at the Lake Havasu City campus, but draws students from as far away as Prescott and Yuma. The first two semesters see students take classes two days a week, while students in the summer can take an online class with two weeks of observation at clinical sites. The last two semesters entail students being at clinical sites four days a week. The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs in cooperation with the Accreditation Review Committee on Education in Surgical Technology.

"This is a great accomplishment and we're very proud of the students, our program director and her team," said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein. "The national board exams are not easy, so to have every student pass on the first attempt speaks volumes about the quality of education you get at MCC."



Information provided by MCC