Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Rants and Raves | Jan. 24, 2020

Originally Published: January 23, 2020 6:01 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission – It appears that the disparity lies with the six-time per week pickup of 90-gallon receptacles costing slightly more than $37 per month, group. It would seem more fair to others and increase revenue if their cost would be $65-$68 monthly.

Impeachment prosecutors, defense lay out arguments – It appears our democracy is in a death spiral. If this administration is not somehow sanctioned, I see this same thing happening over and over again in the future. I don’t favor impeachment but something has to be done.

Sanctuary Cities – (Mohave County) Supervisor Hildy (Angius), please spell it out. Do you think our right to bear arms should be directly tied to more (or less) restrictions on how and when police can enforce immigration laws?

Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Lajuana Gillette – Bullies! Everybody has the right to express their opinion, except when they don’t. The time to complain is if her job performance reflects bias or bigotry, not because she expressed a private opinion with which some disagree.

Bill would keep college kids from voting at school – College students reside in college communities about nine months of the year. They pay rent, buy groceries, and eat out. They pay sales tax. They generate a fortune for college towns. They should be able to vote in college towns.

