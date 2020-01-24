OFFERS
Horoscopes | Jan. 24, 2020

Originally Published: January 24, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Mischa Barton, 34; Tatyana Ali, 41; Ed Helms, 46; Neil Diamond, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in something that will give you a better understanding of what you can expect from someone you are partnered with or plan to work alongside. A trip or business meeting will take you in a different direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your thoughts to yourself until you figure out what you are going to do next. If you want to make a move or change, take a minimalist approach.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a moment to figure out what you want. Use your intelligence to counter emotional uncertainty.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A personal change will boost your morale and give you the confidence to take advantage of an unusual opportunity that comes your way. Consider what’s involved, and put your ideas to work for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you linger too long waiting to see what everyone else is going to do or trusting someone to take care of matters for you, nothing will get done to your specification. Choose love over discord.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s good to break away from your daily routine every once in a while. Be unique and original if you want to stay ahead of everyone. T

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make plans to spend time with people you enjoy, and ideas you offer will turn into an unexpected opportunity. A moneymaking plan will lead to financial rewards as well as satisfaction

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Before you decide, move forward or take a chance, and check every detail. Someone you love will help you clear your mind, ease your stress and recognize what’s possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your experience to help you turn an idea you have into something spectacular. Discuss your plans with someone who inspires you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When in doubt, sit tight and wait to see what happens. Take a different approach to an old idea in order to reap the rewards.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let go of regrets, revenge and living in the past. Forward motion will be liberating.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the pros and cons before you get involved in something that could be risky physically, financially or legally. Look at every angle, and take the safest route.

