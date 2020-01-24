OFFERS
Kingman, Arizona
Fri, Jan. 24
Kingman economic development commission to receive Powerhouse, rebranding reports

Kingman Economic Development Advisory Commission commissioners will receive an update on projects taking place at the Powerhouse Visitor Center at Tuesday’s meeting. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 24, 2020 2:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Economic Development Advisory Commission will be updated on Powerhouse Visitor Center projects and the ongoing City of Kingman rebranding effort at a meeting set for noon Tuesday, Jan. 28 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will open with a number of updates and reports, including those relating to economic development, the industrial park, tourism, retail and Kingman Municipal Airport.

Commissioners will receive a brief update on Kingman’s rebranding effort, to be followed by an update on projects taking place at the Powerhouse Visitor Center.

New business will see commissioners consider the resignations of Commissioners Barb Charon and John Hansen.

A new commission chair and vice chair will be elected before the meeting concludes with an update on the main street vista program.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

