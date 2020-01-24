Visit the Giganticus Headicus at Antares Visitor Center

If you’re looking for something different to see, take a road trip and check out the Giganticus Headicus, a 14 foot tall tiki-style head created in 2003 and 2004 by local artist, Gregg Arnold.

While you're there, stop in to the Route 66 Antares Road Visitor Center which includes a convenience store, gift shop, restaurant, picnic area with beautiful views of the desert valley and art gallery.

For more information, visit gokingman.com/attraction-giganticus-headicus.

