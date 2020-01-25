OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 25
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona public safety trustees lose leadership positions

Vice Chairman Mike Scheidt, a Tempe firefighter, was one of two Arizona public safety trustees that were stripped of their leadership positions. (Tempe Fire Department photo)

Vice Chairman Mike Scheidt, a Tempe firefighter, was one of two Arizona public safety trustees that were stripped of their leadership positions. (Tempe Fire Department photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 4:29 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – The chairman and vice chairman of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System have been stripped of their leadership positions following a report they were paid to represent a pension plan administrator in a home purchase.

Chairman Will Buividas and Vice Chairman Mike Scheidt will remain on the board overseeing the pension system, The Arizona Republic reports.

The board hires and oversees administrators who manage the $11 billion pension fund for Arizona police officers, firefighters, judges, lawmakers and correctional officers.

T​​​​​​he trustees voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Scott McCarty as the system’s new chairman. McCarty is finance director for the town of Queen Creek.

Buividas, a Phoenix police detective, and Scheidt, a Tempe firefighter, said they would not resign and declined additional comment.

Scheidt acted as real estate broker and Buividas was the loan officer for the 2018 purchase of a $550,000 Fountain Hills home by system adminstrator Jared Smout, real estate records show.

Smout reported to Buividas, Scheidt and the other board members. Buividas and Scheidt did not disclose at the time that they had been hired by Smout, according to retirement system records.

Smout was not coerced into hiring Buividas and Scheidt, and the pay of up to $6,000 each for Buividas and Scheidt reflects market rates, Smout’s attorney said.

In the months that followed the deal, Smout approved travel expenses for the two board members. Buividas, Scheidt and the rest of the board approved a retroactive raise for Smout in early 2019 that lifted his annual pay to $250,000, records show.

The 780-member Foundation of Retired Police Officers in Phoenix called for the ouster of Buividas and Scheidt before the board ruled Thursday.

Foundation representative Carl Richardson said he hoped Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams would pressure Buividas to step down.

Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, a longtime critic of the public safety retirement system, said Wednesday that Buividas and Scheidt should resign.

“This kind of backroom dealing is just the tip of the iceberg,” DiCiccio said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona pension fund fires leader after harassment probe
County pension system staring $38 million deficit in the face
Former KPD captain loses appeal to get his job back
Pension costs may empty Kingman coffers
Another state representative opts out of pension program

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News