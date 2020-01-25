OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 25
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free dental services at Give Kids a Smile Day in Bullhead City

Give Kids a Smile Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Dental Hygiene School at MCC’s Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95 in Building 900. (MCC courtesy photo)

Give Kids a Smile Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Dental Hygiene School at MCC’s Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95 in Building 900. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 25, 2020 5:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – While space is limited, there are still appointments available for the Mohave Community College Dental School Give Kids a Smile Day in Bullhead City.

Give Kids a Smile Day sees the dental school offer free dental services to uninsured children ages 4-14. Children will receive a free teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and oral hygiene tips. Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services show that nearly 30% of Arizona children have untreated tooth decay.

Give Kids a Smile Day was created 15 years ago by the American Dental Association to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain, MCC wrote in a news release. MCC has been participating in the program for more than 10 years.

Call 928-704-4178 for an appointment. Give Kids a Smile Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Dental Hygiene School at MCC’s Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95 in Building 900.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCC offers dental care for kids, adults
MCC hosting Give Kids a Smile
MCC dental care day coming
Toothsome
College Corner: Friday, February 6, 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News