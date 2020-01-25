Free dental services at Give Kids a Smile Day in Bullhead City
KINGMAN – While space is limited, there are still appointments available for the Mohave Community College Dental School Give Kids a Smile Day in Bullhead City.
Give Kids a Smile Day sees the dental school offer free dental services to uninsured children ages 4-14. Children will receive a free teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and oral hygiene tips. Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services show that nearly 30% of Arizona children have untreated tooth decay.
Give Kids a Smile Day was created 15 years ago by the American Dental Association to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain, MCC wrote in a news release. MCC has been participating in the program for more than 10 years.
Call 928-704-4178 for an appointment. Give Kids a Smile Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Dental Hygiene School at MCC’s Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95 in Building 900.
Information provided by Mohave Community College
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County's Hildy Angius: Ducey’s proposal could thwart 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
- Mohave 911
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- City staff advises against property tax
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: