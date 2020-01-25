Free dental services at Give Kids a Smile Day in Bullhead City

KINGMAN – While space is limited, there are still appointments available for the Mohave Community College Dental School Give Kids a Smile Day in Bullhead City.

Give Kids a Smile Day sees the dental school offer free dental services to uninsured children ages 4-14. Children will receive a free teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and oral hygiene tips. Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services show that nearly 30% of Arizona children have untreated tooth decay.

Give Kids a Smile Day was created 15 years ago by the American Dental Association to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain, MCC wrote in a news release. MCC has been participating in the program for more than 10 years.

Call 928-704-4178 for an appointment. Give Kids a Smile Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Dental Hygiene School at MCC’s Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95 in Building 900.

Information provided by Mohave Community College