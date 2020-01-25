Mohave County Health Coalition to address physicians’ shortage

KINGMAN – Mohave County Health Coalition was just established as a nonprofit, with Dr. Waheed H. Zehri, the chief of staff at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City as its CEO for a year.



“The goal is to bring physicians and nurses to Mohave County,” Zehri told the Miner. “It’s about recruitment and retention. Four committees were established: one devoted to education, other to veterans, mental health and hospital collaboration.”

There are eight hospitals in Mohave County, Zehri said. They could and should collaborate better, sending patients to one another, instead of transferring them to Las Vegas or Phoenix. Kingman hospital has a residency program, and Zehri would like to see one open in Bullhead City and in Lake Havasu City.

According to the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, Arizona’s physician shortage is one of the worst in the nation. The state ranks 44th of 50 states in primary care physicians.

According to University of Arizona Center for Rural Healthcare, 61% of residents in Mohave County live in of primary care shortage area.

“We want MCC to start offering classes in what we need,” Zehri said. “Also, in order to attract doctors, we have to help foreign medical students with their paperwork, so they can get a J-1 waiver, get a green card and stay in the area.”

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles is part of the collation, representing Kingman and its needs. She attended the first coalition’s meeting on Jan. 16.

The second meeting is scheduled for April 16. The location will be Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway, in Bullhead City.

Other attendees were representatives from Lake Havasu City, Laughlin, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center, Talas Harbor-Bullhead City, Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Mohave Community College, the offices of Sens. Krysten Sinema and Martha McSally and Rep. Paul Gosar and Mohave County.