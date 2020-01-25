Kingman garbage rate hikes possible despite recycling savings

KINGMAN – The changes made to the city’s EZ Recycling program are already paying off, but financial hurdles remain for the Solid Waste Department, which is conducting a study which could result in an increase in garbage rates.

Public Works Director Rob Owen spoke to the Municipal Utilities Commission at its Thursday, Jan. 23 meeting regarding the department. He noted that the department operates as an enterprise fund, which means it receives no money from the general fund and runs solely off funds received from customers. As of Nov. 30, 2019, Kingman serviced 11,472 residential accounts and 921 commercial accounts.

The City of Kingman takes its solid waste to the Cerbat Sanitary Landfill, which is owned by Mohave County and operated by Gambit Disposal. Tipping fees there are $35.90 per ton. In Fiscal Year 2019, 22,964 tons of material were taken to the landfill.

Now, with the new method by which Kingman collects recycled materials, the city is seeing additional savings. July 1, 2019 marked the opening day of the centralized recycling drop location at the Public Works Facility at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. Prior to the centralized location, recycling bins were scattered throughout town. However, that resulted in a significant amount of contamination, which in turn hurt Kingman’s pocketbook upon disposing of the material.

The centralized location, according to Owen, increases public education as staff is on hand to ensure the correct materials are placed in the correct bins. It has also reduced transportation costs as local vendors can be utilized to take the materials, which means fewer trips to Las Vegas for disposal.

Owen said rather than paying $3,300 a month to recycle the items in Las Vegas, July 2019 actually saw the city receive a $40 check for its recycled materials.

Fewer trips to Vegas also saves on transportation costs. Back in April 2018, a similar presentation was given to the Clean City Commission. At that time, Owen said the city was making the 228-mile round trip to Las Vegas about twice a week. That trip is now made about once a month to drop off commodities that can’t go elsewhere.

“So our contamination rate decreased from 47% to less than 10% with these procedures,” Owen said.

But it would seem that the Solid Waste Department still faces an uphill battle in regards to maintenance costs. The city has a number of trucks that specifically serve residential, commercial, bulk waste and recycling customers. The average age of those units are, respectively, 11, 13, 14 and 18 years old.

The age of the trucks would lead one to believe that new truck purchases could be on the horizon. However, the cost is prohibitive. Owen explained that the cost of a single new garbage truck is around $400,000.

“The major impact of not being able to replace our fleets is that we’re spending a lot more money maintaining old trucks,” Owen said. “Our fleet maintenance numbers have risen steadily.”

Enter the ongoing Solid Waste Rate Study, which is evaluating financial and operational considerations, rate analysis and outsourcing options.

Staff and a city-hired consultant are currently working on a cost-savings analysis that will be utilized in the study, and will eventually be used to make a recommendation to city council on garbage collection rates.

A rate study has not been performed in more than 10 years. It has also been around 10 years since rates were increased, as it was around 2006-07 when council began considering raising monthly rates for residential customers with 90-gallon receptacles and twice-weekly collections from $19.19 to the current $19.78 per month.