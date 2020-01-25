Mohave County issues 8 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 17:

– Ambient Edge: 9575 N. Saddleback Circle, Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton split system.

– H&H Development: Kingman; new panel replacement 200 amp.

– J D’uva Service Plumbing: Lake Havasu City; replace existing gas line.

– Robert Satterfield: 6994 W. Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; electric meter upgrade 200 amp.

– Don Fryer: Kingman; gas line repair.

– Barry Dolan: 4560 So-Hi Blvd., Golden Valley; electrical panel 200 amp.

–James Peterson: 3649 N. Tourmaline St., Lake Havasu City; electrical and new hot water tank.

–Dennis Bjerke: 3984 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; reconnect electrical.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 23:

– OHB Tires: 4030 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 5, Kingman; tire dealers.

– Upward Bookkeeping: 2361 Wildflower St., Kingman; bookkeeping service.

– Phil Person, Inc. dba Buxton Drywall: 2889 N. Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City; installation sales and service.

– Philosophy of Indulgence: 1851 Airfield Ave., Kingman; tattoo parlors.

– Prestige Rug Works: 710 Paula Place, Kingman.

– Scratch Attack: 1983 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; auto detail.

– Trovatore Leather Goods: 3864 Zuni Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

– Check ‘N Go: 3990 N. Stockton Hill Road Ste. C, Kingman; loan processor.

– A Next Brite Thing: 4820 Steinke Drive, Kingman; janitorial.

– Life’s Beaten Path: 114 Tucker St. Ste. 9, Kingman; publication.

– Rutherford’s 66 Diner: 2011 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; full service restaurant.

– High Desert Chiropractic: 2401 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 5, Kingman; chiropractor.

– Kingman Solar Power: 854 E. Beverly Ave., Kingman; solar energy products.

– Chicago’s Most Wanted: 6420 E. Tropicana Ave., Ste. 451, Las Vegas; fast food restaurant.