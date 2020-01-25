Mohave County receives shelter report, plans for new building proceeding

KINGMAN – A six-month report on the Mohave County Animal Shelter, which Mohave County took over in June of 2019, was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 21 by County Manager Assistant Yvonne Orr, who directly oversees the project at 950 Buchanan St.

“Within five days before the new fiscal year started, we were able to pull a rabbit out of a hat, to make things operational,” Orr recalled, commenting on the rapid takeover from the Western Arizona Humane Society. “We came across some bumps and we still have some issues, but all and all, things are going well with the shelter.”

In terms of revenues versus expenditures, things look promising. There are a couple of areas of major concern, Orr said. There are medical bills and cleaning products that are very expensive. She advised the shelter will be back in front of the board asking for more funds for the cleaning products and to renegotiate a vet services contract.

Another issue is the City of Kingman’s input.

“We have done some preliminary numbers,” Orr said, “and it seem that 20% of intake is coming from Kingman residents.”

In essence, we are handling some of their operations, Orr said, added that the shelter is in dire need of reviewing fee schedules, too.

“We don’t believe we are actually covering our operations with some of the fees,” she said.

Starting this March, shelter employees will become full-time county employees and will be paid benefits, informed Orr. At the same time, donations have been coming in at a level never seen before.

County Manager Mike Hendrix complimented Orr and other staff on the work they have done.

“It has been a success,” he said. “We were able to pull it off and we have a wonderful manager onsite.”

He added the City of Kingman Finance Director is not caught unaware, and the City will contribute according to the new fee schedule.

“But there is a significant different between what they have been paying and what they should,” Hendrix admitted.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 requested an update on the new county animal shelter that’s slated to be built.

Hendrix said the county sought proposals for a design-build service to erect the structure at a cost not exceeding the $2 million approved by the board.

The county received four proposals and established that one company was qualified for the job. The county is negotiating the contract that will be presented to the board for a final approval.

The location of the new shelter had been selected, Hendrix confirmed.

“North Burbank Street north end of the property where the library is located, near the senior area,” he said.

“You put together a remarkable program within a few days,” said Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1, adding to Hendrix’s congratulations. “The donations and adoptions are up, and euthanasia is down. Congratulations to all who work on the project.”

