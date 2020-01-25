OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 25
Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs shut out by Yuma Catholic

Kingman senior Kaliegh Ford runs past a defender Friday during an 11-0 loss to Yuma Catholic. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 4:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was a tough Friday at home for the Kingman High School girls soccer team as it couldn’t find the back of the net in an 11-0 loss to 15th-ranked Yuma Catholic.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 2-0 with 32:01 remaining in the opening half, but the deficit quickly skyrocketed.

Yuma Catholic only needed 20 minutes to tally five consecutive goals for a commanding lead it pushed to 8-0 at halftime. The second half was 20 minutes due to the one-sided score as Kingman dropped its second straight match.

The No. 43 ranked Lady Bulldogs (1-8, 1-3 3A Northwest) travel to 24th-ranked Odyssey Institute (4-4-1, 2-2-1) at 6 p.m. Monday.

Girls basketball

Kingman 46, River Valley 43

At River Valley, the Lady Bulldogs tallied their second straight region victory Thursday in a 46-43 decision over the Lady Dust Devils.

No. 33 ranked Kingman (4-9, 3-2 3A West Region) travels to 20th-ranked Northwest Christian (9-2, 4-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Coconino 58, Lee Williams 31

At Coconino, the second quarter proved costly for the Lady Vols as they yielded 25 points Friday in a 58-31 setback to the Lady Panthers.

Liberty Cronk notched 12 points for Lee Williams, while Hayle Davis added 11 and Savannah Jimenez chipped in six.

The No. 30 ranked Lady Vols (5-8, 2-6 4A Grand Region) welcome 23rd-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (5-8, 3-5) to town at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Coconino 59, Lee Williams 42

At Coconino, the Vols couldn’t knock off the first-place Panthers Friday as they suffered a 59-42 setback.

Marcell Thompson led Lee Williams with 15 points, followed by Tony Luna with 11 and Jayden Hooper with eight.

The No. 19 ranked Vols (7-5, 5-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) host 16th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (7-5, 4-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Bradshaw Mountain 2, Lee Williams 1

At Bradshaw Mountain, the offense showed up Friday for the Vols, but it wasn’t enough in a 2-1 loss to the Bears.

No. 27 ranked Lee Williams (4-5, 0-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) is idle until a road trip to 24th-ranked Prescott (4-3-1, 1-1) at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

