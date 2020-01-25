OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 25
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Soccer: Lady Vols bounce back with victory over Bradshaw Mountain, improve to 8-1

Lee Williams sophomore Mackenzie Cathey speeds past a pair of defenders. Cathey tallied two goals Friday as the Lady Vols shut out Bradshaw Mountain 2-0 for their eighth win of the season. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams sophomore Mackenzie Cathey speeds past a pair of defenders. Cathey tallied two goals Friday as the Lady Vols shut out Bradshaw Mountain 2-0 for their eighth win of the season. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 4:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – A squad faces a number of tests during a season, but one of the toughest is recovering from the first loss of the season.

Sometimes that one setback can spell doom for the rest of the journey, but the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team made sure that didn’t happen Friday by picking up a 2-0 win over Coconino at LWHS.

“It’s a great team victory,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “This was a super important game. It was a must-win game and they went out and did the job. I’m super proud of them. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

However, it was far from an easy win as Lee Williams battled from the very first whistle.

The Lady Vols were shorthanded and had to turn to third-string goalkeeper Jocelyn Graffi, but the senior captain held her own with the help of a strong defensive performance in front of her.

That strong effort allowed Lee Williams to control the intensity on the other side of the pitch and sophomore Mackenzie Cathey capitalized on her opportunities.

Cathey opened the scoring at the 23:12 mark of the first half and added an insurance goal less than five minutes later for a 2-0 lead the Lady Vols never surrendered.

“Our goal was to set the tone of the game by scoring first,” Selby said. “And we did. We came out and we scored pretty close to the beginning. Mackenzie’s second goal had a lot to do with her speed. But I would say setting the tone was the most important part because we got the momentum. And we kept that momentum and didn’t let them score.”

photo

Lady Vols sophomore Natalie Castillo looks for an open teammate. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams spent most of the second half on the Lady Bears’ side of the field, but could never find the back of the net. The Lady Vols did keep Coconino on its heels and it could never find enough momentum to get on the scoreboard.

However, the win comes at a cost as Cathey received a red card late in the second half and will miss the next match.

“It hurts us huge,” Selby said. “I would love to have my best team out there against them, but it’s not going to happen.”

No. 12 ranked Lee Williams will surely miss Cathey as it hosts No. 1 ranked Prescott (8-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Soccer: Lady Vols beat Marcos de Niza for 5-0 start
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols kick off season with a win over Lake Havasu
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols set school records in win over Kingman High
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols show progress in setback to Flagstaff
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols beat Lake Havasu

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News