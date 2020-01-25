Rants and Raves | Jan. 26, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Lajuana Gillette – If I said that Americans should be in servitude to every Kenyan because Kenyans were the first human species, I would not be any more right nor peace-promoting than Lajuana was. Right to opinion should be used wisely, not to provoke.

I refuse to comment or respond to pictures of litters of dogs being born, for profit. If breeders had to be licensed and had to file a 1099 with their profits, all of that could change. Let’s make that change!

Social Security cuts – For you Trump supporters please be aware Trump has reaffirmed his first order of business when reelected is to go after social benefits with massive cuts in Social Security and Medicare along with gutting all current health care. Google Trump Social Security before you vote.

What the local eye doctorand his staff did is worse than criminal. It is already so difficult to trust those who care for us, and then to take advantage in this way, for money, is unforgivable.

Trump just removed pollution controls on streams, waterways and wetlands. This rule protected 60% of the country’s waterways limiting discharge of pollutants and pesticides. This will effect the Colorado River waterways that have been protected for the past 50 years.

GOP Senators say they are tired of all the repetition coming from the House Managers case yet they voted down the amendments to have witnesses and documents. What hypocrites. All they care about is keeping their Senate seats.

Impeachment reality – In my 50 years as an employee and employer many times I hired a person that I was forced to let go. All we’re really looking at is firing a bad employee. Let the people decide because he was elected? No business anywhere on earth would survive long if you were prevented from letting go an inept employee.

Couple dies from injuries – At minimum this driver should not have a driver’s license for 20 years, she should be court ordered to pay for the funerals for both the deceased and her name should be published and it should go on her record.

Voting Rights – It’s the right of all citizens to be able to vote. Any bill to limit the ability to vote in an election no matter the so called reason is wrong. This attempt to stop students from voting because they might not vote for you is even a worse reason to try another voter suppression bill.

Cats – The cat problem is getting worse in the Butler and New Kingman Edition. Something needs to be done. Hey, people, how about getting your cats fixed.

Kingman couple dies – The driver is 19, not a juvenile, why isn’t her name being released? Wouldn’t a charge of negligent homicide be automatic when two people die?

Second Amendment in Mohave County – Who is going to take your guns? Law enforcement won’t; they all own guns, It won’t be the military; they own personal guns. With 362 million guns in the U.S., good luck trying.