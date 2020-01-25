OFFERS
Ready to rumble in Kingman Feb. 1: Mohave County Fairgrounds adds seats for return of Extreme Midget Wrestling

Extreme Midget Wrestling returns to the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Saturday, Feb. 1. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 5:46 p.m.

Kingman likes its wrestlers on the small side.

Freezing temperatures and sleet weren’t enough to keep more than 600 people from attending last year’s Extreme Midget Wrestling event, and come Saturday, Feb. 1, room for an additional 250 spectators will be available when the tour returns.

“It was a fun show,” Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods said of last year’s event. “Of course it’s just like wrestling, but I was amazed at how good of athletes these people are. Amazing athletes. They put on a great, great show. Family-friendly, there’s no cursing; it’s just a really cool show. A very patriotic show, too.”

Woods said to expect more of the same when the midget wrestlers return to town.

This year’s event is scheduled for 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 in the main building at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Tickets are now on sale.

“People enjoy it,” Woods said of the event. “Last year we had room for 500-600 people. We had some standing room only, so I’m just providing a little extra seating for more people to show up. It’s a great show.”

The athletes, which typically number around six for such events, will also be available for pictures after the show.

Wrestling fans will find a number of seating and ticket options.

General admission tickets cost $20 online and $25 at the door the day of the event. Ringside tickets, which will put attendees in the second through fifth rows, cost $30. VIP tickets mean front-row seating and cost $40. That’s a savings of $10 from last year’s VIP tickets. Even though VIP tickets cost $50 last year, Woods said they were still sold out. Tickets for children below 12-years-old are $15. To purchase tickets in advance, go to https://extrememidgetwrestling.com/.

Drinks, concessions and souvenirs will also be available.

“Come out and enjoy a great show,” Woods said. “It’s just fun, that’s all it is, just fun. It’s not mentally stimulating, it’s fun.”

Contact
