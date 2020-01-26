OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 26
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Angius: Mohave County now capable of managing ordinances on its own

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 26, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors have stopped using Municode, and moved back to the county’s old way of codifying ordinances.

That means residents will have another month to look up ordinances on the current website platform, which will then be replaced with the old but “good again” platform.

The supervisors voted unanimously to discontinue using Municode during the board’s Jan. 21 meeting. Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 provided some background and explained how things will work in the future.

The issue dates back to 2014, she recalled, when the new board came and discovered that county ordinances were not properly codified and hard to access. The board brought on board Municode, a company and software that worked well for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Soon, it turned out that some ordinances got jumbled, and others did not reflect the exact language used by the board.

“The long story short, it did not work out the way we planned,” Angius said. “We are bigger, we have more stuff. ... So last year we decided to scrap the whole thing and go back.”

But what about the old issues Municode was brought in to address in the first place? Angius said technological advancements at the county and a more-knowledgable staff now make the county capable of codifying the ordinances successfully in-house.

“There’s more technology to make it better now,” Angius said. “Our clerk of the board and our IT department have offered to make it all good again.”

The new platform should be available online within 30 days.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County hires firm to clean up ordinances
Citizens don’t have proper access to county’s ordinances
Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
Municode to be introduced to supervisors
New animal control ordinance proposed: Should dogs be allowed to run at-large on rural properties?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News