Angius: Mohave County now capable of managing ordinances on its own
KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors have stopped using Municode, and moved back to the county’s old way of codifying ordinances.
That means residents will have another month to look up ordinances on the current website platform, which will then be replaced with the old but “good again” platform.
The supervisors voted unanimously to discontinue using Municode during the board’s Jan. 21 meeting. Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 provided some background and explained how things will work in the future.
The issue dates back to 2014, she recalled, when the new board came and discovered that county ordinances were not properly codified and hard to access. The board brought on board Municode, a company and software that worked well for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.
Soon, it turned out that some ordinances got jumbled, and others did not reflect the exact language used by the board.
“The long story short, it did not work out the way we planned,” Angius said. “We are bigger, we have more stuff. ... So last year we decided to scrap the whole thing and go back.”
But what about the old issues Municode was brought in to address in the first place? Angius said technological advancements at the county and a more-knowledgable staff now make the county capable of codifying the ordinances successfully in-house.
“There’s more technology to make it better now,” Angius said. “Our clerk of the board and our IT department have offered to make it all good again.”
The new platform should be available online within 30 days.
