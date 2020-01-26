Apex Manufactured Home Sales donates $2,200 in school supplies

KINGMAN – Apex Manufactured Home Sales will paired its grand opening event with service to the community by presenting Cerbat Elementary School with a donation of school supplies totaling more than $2,200.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting, courtesy of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, was to be held Saturday, Jan. 25 at Cerbat Elementary School, 2124 Northern Ave.

“We are so grateful to Apex and the manufactured home communities who have taken our school’s needs into consideration,” said Tami Ursenbach, director of Economic Development and Tourism for Mohave County in a news release. “We value new businesses that want to contribute to our community as a whole.”



The news release noted that while Apex learned Kingman is experiencing business development growth, it recognized that affordable housing and rentals are still needed.

“The one area having perhaps the greatest difficulty with the influx of new residents are the schools,” the release continued. “As with many schools across the country, having available funds to meet the needs of students is nearly impossible.”

That means teachers use their own money to provide students with basic supplies. Upon learning of the difficulty faced by Kingman-area schools, Apex decided to lend a hand.

“When we chose to bring our sales force to Kingman, we did so because we feel the community has tremendous growth potential. Affordable housing is in extremely high demand and we want to offer our superior products to the marketplace,” said Alex Totah, CEO of Apex. “However, we also want to be considered a welcome and valued addition to the community, so we want to do more. In addition to offering employment opportunities, we would like to start off by giving back.”



The more than $2,200 in school supplies comes as a joint effort between Apex, The Crazy Horse Campgrounds of Lake Havasu City and Kingman Ranch Mobile Park. The goal is to encourage businesses to donate to Kingman-area schools, so that students have what they need to succeed.

Information provided by Apex