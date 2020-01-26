OFFERS
Arizona touts tourism, promotes National Plan for Vacation Day on Tuesday, Jan. 28

The Arizona Office of Tourism is encouraging residents to start planning a vacation on National Plan for Vacation Day on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The U.S. Travel Association says 41% of Arizona workers did not use all of their allotted vacation time last year. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 26, 2020 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – With more than 11.4 million vacation days left on the table by Arizonans in 2019, the Arizona Office of Tourism reminds residents that spectacular getaways populate much of the state.

The U.S. Travel Association reports that 41% of Arizona workers did not use all of their allotted vacation time last year, and that 11.4 million vacation days were left unused by Arizonans. Those days translate to a direct spending potential of $3.2 billion.

“The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to schedule your vacation days for the rest of the year,” said Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “I encourage all Arizonans to join me on National Plan for Vacation Day and plan an Arizona getaway to see something new in our beautiful state.”

The key to vacationing, according to the tourism office and a news release from Jessica Urgiles of Off Madison Ave., is planning. National Plan for Vacation Day falls on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and works to encourage people to plan out their vacation days for the rest of the year, at the start of the year.

If looking for Arizona travel ideas, go to https://www.visitarizona.com/. The U.S. Travel Association has also created a vacation planning tool, available at https://www.ustravel.org/vacation-planning-tool. The tool assists travelers in planning and placing vacation days on their calendars.

“National Plan for Vacation Day is a fun reminder to Arizonans to plan now to use their vacation time,” Johnson said. “Can you believe that Americans left 768 million vacation days on the table last year? As the heart of Route 66, Kingman has a storied culture celebrating the open road and I encourage everyone here to visit more of our amazing state. There’s so much that is so close.”

Information provided by the Arizona Office of Tourism

